WAGNER TAILS: Angie and Lady

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARRON & ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie is a two-year-old, lab/pit mix. She was found as a stray, and she’s waiting for the perfect family to come and sweep her off her feet.

Staff members at the Humane Society of Barron County say Angie is extremely outgoing and loads of fun. Angie loves children, and she’s looking for an active family ready for a dog with a big personality that’s willing to work on her training, such as walking on a leash.

She’s looking for a home without cats, but she does well with other dogs who are more submissive. So far, her greatest joy in life is toys, she just loves playing with them all -- but maybe her toys will take second place once she finds the right family.

Click here for a link to an application.

---

Lady is described as a sweet, gentle, and low key gal. She’s a six-year-old beagle/boxer mix. Lady is looking for a home without children and without other dogs, but she does do well with cats.

Staff members at the Coulee Region Humane Society say Lady is a loving girl, just looking for the right person to lean her head on. She loves going on walks, but otherwise Lady is quiet and calm, and just wants those same traits in a home.

Click here for an adoption application.

