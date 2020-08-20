Wisconsin COVID-19 update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin has a total of 68,233 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state which is an increase of 740 since yesterday.

There is a total of 1,093,294 negative results, an increase of 9,131 since yesterday.

A total of 1,067 people have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven since yesterday with 5, 469 people hospitalized, 39 more since yesterday.

