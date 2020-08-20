Advertisement

Wisconsin COVID-19 update

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin has a total of 68,233 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state which is an increase of 740 since yesterday.

There is a total of 1,093,294 negative results, an increase of 9,131 since yesterday.

A total of 1,067 people have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven since yesterday with 5, 469 people hospitalized, 39 more since yesterday.

Cadott man charged with hit and run in Chippewa County

Updated: moments ago
By Annemarie Payson
A Cadott man has been charged in Chippewa County court with hit and run and other felonies.

UW Board of Regents approve operating, capital budget requests for 2021-23 state budget

Updated: 18 minutes ago
By Duncan Goldberg
The UW System Board of Regents approved their proposed capital and operating budgets for the 2021-23 biennial state budget. The budget will continue the work in STEM education as well as facility renovations throughout the UW System.

Football athletes protest to keep their season amid COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 44 minutes ago
By Sarah Winkelmann
Football players for Regis High School in Eau Claire made it clear they want to play football this fall.

Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Duncan Goldberg
Eau Claire County has a total of 687 positive COVID-19 tests which is an increase of eight since yesterday.

The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely to remain closed through end of 2020, reopen spring 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Annemarie Payson
The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely has announced that they will remain closed through the end of 2020 in order to implement COVID-19 safety measures.

2020 Oktoberfest USA merchandise available online

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Duncan Goldberg
Oktoberfest in the Coulee region will not happen this year but 2020 Oktoberfest USA merchandise will still be available to buy online.

Birchwood school builds outdoor classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Carla Rogner
Teachers and staff at Birchwood Public Montessori are working to build an outdoor classroom, where students can participate in lessons, play and even meals like breakfast and lunch.

La Crosse hosts virtual town hall on policing and systemic racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Hayley Spitler
City of La Crosse leaders and human rights advocates gathered to discuss ways local police officers can create positive change.

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Duncan Goldberg
Chippewa County has a total of 291 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of six since yesterday. All six have been released from isolation and no cases are currently active.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department warns of more potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of three more potential COVID-19 exposures.