Advertisement

City of Eau Claire announces new community services director

City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire(City of Eau Claire)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire is pleased to announce, after conducting a nationwide search, that Ms. V. Renee Tyler has been appointed to the position of Community Services Director for the City of Eau Claire.

Ms. Tyler has held a wide variety of positions throughout her career including the Fleet Acquisition, Parts and Special Projects Manager for the City of Little Rock, AK from May 2013 – December 2016, Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Dubuque, IA from December 2016 – November 2018, which she left when she was promoted to the Transportation Services Director for the City of Dubuque, IA.

City Manager Dale Peters said, “I’m very pleased with the results of our recruitment process and excited for Renee to join the City. Renee is a competent, dedicated professional, and will be a wonderful asset to the community serving as the Community Services Director.”

Ms. Tyler has a Master’s degree in Public Service from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and a Bachelor’s degree in Social Welfare from the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville.

Ms. Tyler was the recipient of the 2020 Public Service Award from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and has served on a variety of committees and commissions including the American Public Works Association (APWA) National Equity and Diversity and National Government Affairs Committees, Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, American Public Works Association Emerging Leaders Academy, among others.

Ms. Tyler currently lives in Dubuque, IA with her son Michael and her fur baby, Jordan.

She will succeed Jeff Pippenger, who held the position of Community Services Director for 4 years. Ms. Tyler will start in her new position on Monday, September 21st, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High School sports return to the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The low risk sport of girls tennis hit the court at Altoona City Park and Eau Claire Regis High School with the Lady Rails hosting Baldwin-Woodville, New Richmond and Ashland for the varsity invitational.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the update COVID-19 numbers.

News

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign starts Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Wisconsin’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starts Friday, Aug. 21 and will run through Labor Day.

Hello Wisconsin

Preserving the Present: Save items while living through the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
. Those items might not seem important now, but they are crucial to telling to our local story to future generations.

Latest News

News

Rally to save post office held in Eau Claire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Members of the Eau Claire community held a rally to save the post office in Friday.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers and WI DHS give a COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 p.m.

News

Two suspects in custody after 1 dead and shots fired in New Richmond

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two suspects were arrested and taken into custody after officials responded to a report of shots fired on Aug. 20.

Hello Wisconsin

Milk production up in Wisconsin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest agricultural headlines.

School's In Session

Regis Catholic Schools reopening plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire is offering in-person instruction five days a week.

News

Kyle Cody Called-Up by Texas Rangers

Updated: 17 hours ago
Kyle Cody Called-Up by Texas Rangers