City of Eau Claire announces new community services director

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire is pleased to announce, after conducting a nationwide search, that Ms. V. Renee Tyler has been appointed to the position of Community Services Director for the City of Eau Claire.

Ms. Tyler has held a wide variety of positions throughout her career including the Fleet Acquisition, Parts and Special Projects Manager for the City of Little Rock, AK from May 2013 – December 2016, Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Dubuque, IA from December 2016 – November 2018, which she left when she was promoted to the Transportation Services Director for the City of Dubuque, IA.

City Manager Dale Peters said, “I’m very pleased with the results of our recruitment process and excited for Renee to join the City. Renee is a competent, dedicated professional, and will be a wonderful asset to the community serving as the Community Services Director.”

Ms. Tyler has a Master’s degree in Public Service from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and a Bachelor’s degree in Social Welfare from the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville.

Ms. Tyler was the recipient of the 2020 Public Service Award from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and has served on a variety of committees and commissions including the American Public Works Association (APWA) National Equity and Diversity and National Government Affairs Committees, Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, American Public Works Association Emerging Leaders Academy, among others.

Ms. Tyler currently lives in Dubuque, IA with her son Michael and her fur baby, Jordan.

She will succeed Jeff Pippenger, who held the position of Community Services Director for 4 years. Ms. Tyler will start in her new position on Monday, September 21st, 2020.

