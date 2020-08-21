CVTC, UWEC prepare for fall semester

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of college students will be starting classes soon at higher education campuses in the Chippewa Valley.

Depending on where you go, the fall semester won't be the same. This semester, classes will look a little different for students attending the Chippewa Valley Technical College or UW-Eau Claire. CVTC academic vice president Julie Furst-Bowe says they are opting to teach mostly virtual this semester because of COVID-19.

“We’ve got about 60% of our courses are in a blended or totally online format. The other 40% are traditional courses,” she says. “Many of them will be taught in our labs, whether it is our culinary labs or cosmetology labs, one of our manufacturing labs or a health laboratory across the street.”

While UWEC is choosing to do classes in-person.

“The decision was primarily based on feedback from students last spring who preferred to be taught face-to-face,” says UW-Eau Claire associate vice chancellor for academic affairs Mike Carney.

CVTC says the decision to move to more online or hybrid classes started even before the pandemic, so this was an easier option.

“We really got into online and MyChoice programming about five years ago and every year since then we’ve added courses and programs and students seem to be really gravitating towards those options,” Furst-Bowe says.

The courses offered online are in degree fields where hands-on learning is not necessarily required, such as business or management.

At UWEC, masks will be required and hand sanitation stations have been put up all over campus. University leaders say they are more worried about the safety of students when they are not in class.

“What concerns us is not what happens on our campus, but what happens off campus and students not adhering to, perhaps, the social distancing guidelines,” Carney says.

CVTC will start classes on Monday, while UWEC starts September 2nd. Both say even though the semester will not be the same as before, they are committed to providing the best education experience for their students.

