“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign starts Friday

(WJHG)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starts Friday, Aug. 21 and will run through Labor Day.

The campaign means law enforcement agencies across the state will be patrolling in greater numbers and for longer hours.

“The primary goal of this federal, state and local initiative is to enhance public safety and prevent needless tragedies by encouraging drivers to be safe and responsible,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.

In 2019, Wisconsin had 6,058 alcohol related crashes that injured 2,918 people.

Law enforcement ask that people plan to have a sober, designated driver when drinking, calling 9-1-1 when you suspect an impaired driver and download the free “Drive Sober” app.

