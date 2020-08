DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Dunn County is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Monday, Aug. 24.

The event will be held at the Tiffany Creek Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident aged five or older with symptoms is illegible for tesing.

