First furlough day for UWEC on Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday, Aug. 24 will be the first furlough day for UWEC.

The university announced in May that they would have an intermittent furlough program, having people take six to 12 days of furlough between Aug. 1 and July 31, 2021.

The chancellor, his executive staff, associate vice chancellors and deans are taking a temporary 6.5% pay cut, or the equivalent of 17 furlough days.

Doors to most campus buildings will be locked during furlough days. Faculty and staff are reminded to use out-of-office messages for their Microsoft Outlook email system.

