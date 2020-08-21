High School sports return to the Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - In Altoona, high school sports finally made a comeback.

The low risk sport of girls tennis hit the court at Altoona City Park and Eau Claire Regis High School with the Lady Rails hosting Baldwin-Woodville, New Richmond and Ashland for the varsity invitational.

It is the first high school sporting event in the Chippewa Valley since the shut down during last year’s school year, and the girls are excited to make the best out of a difficult situation.

Senior tennis player, Morgan Dekan, said, “I always think it’s going to shut down, what if I don’t have my season, what’s going to happen but that is what we have been living with all year so I guess I have gotten used to it at this point going I’m just going to take what I can get at this point and keep playing.”

Junior, Greta Schlafer, added, “There is a chance that this could end at any time so I think we really have to appreciate it while we can and have the most fun we can and I feel like that might make it a better season because you are appreciating every moment you have.”

