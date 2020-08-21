Advertisement

Jackson County man arrested, accused of child abduction

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from the Black River Falls area is taken into custody in a child abduction investigation.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19 for a missing person, possible child abduction in the area of Hanson Street in the Village of Taylor.

Deputies say a nine-year-old girl got in a truck with a man later identified as 67-year-old Bernard Stubrud of rural Black River Falls.

Deputies says the child was found by a grandparent several blocks away, in the truck with Stubrud.

Law enforcement officers says Stubrud left the area, and was later located by a conservation warden on County Highway C, near Cloverdale Road, which is east of the Village of Taylor.

Deputies questioned Stubrud about what happened, and he was taken into custody.

He could face possible charges for child abduction and criminal trespassing.

