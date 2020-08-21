Kanye West won’t be on presidential ballot in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Late Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled five to one to reject Kanye West’s petition application to be on the ballot for president.

According to the commission, West's petition signatures were delivered shortly after the 5 p.m. deadline.

West is running as an independent candidate for the presidency. He faces an uphill challenge as he tries to get on state ballots this close to the election.

It’s unclear whether West plans to appeal the decision.

