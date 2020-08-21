Local health experts on the difference between reinfected and reactivated COVID-19 cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A few weeks ago the La Crosse County Health Department announced its first reinfected COVID-19 case, since then local experts have suggested it might be a reactivated case instead.

Gundersen explains a reinfected case would mean an individual was infected once, completely cleared and then re-exposed--something people experience often with colds.

A reactivated case means the virus went dormant and reactivated later-- similar to when Chicken Pox reactivates as Shingles.

While reactivation is possible, health experts say the case studies are limited.

“There’s some strong evidence now emerging in the last few weeks suggesting those who even have mild cases of COVID-19 do have a strong enough immunity to prevent a reinfection and that would also suggest preventing a reactivation,” said Megan Meller, a Gundersen infection preventionist.

Meller says the virus can linger for 90 days, but that studies show individuals are not infectious after ten days.

Looking at a symptom presentations and whether they are similar or not can also suggest a reinfection verses reactivation.

