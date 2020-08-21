Man convicted in 2018 homicide sentenced to life in prison

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man convicted in a 2018 homicide will serve life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Preston Kraft was sentenced Friday in Rusk County court. In June, a jury convicted him of first degree intentional homicide after a five-day trial. Kraft represented himself at trial.

In may of 2018, Robert Pettit was found shot in the head in his driveway near Conrath.

Five days later, Kraft was arrested after a manhunt.

