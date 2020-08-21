Advertisement

McDonell Alum Kyle Cody gets called up to the Texas Rangers

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kyle Cody has received the call to the “big leagues”, as the Texas Rangers recalled the pitcher from their alternative training site on Thursday.

Cody had a standout career pitching for the McDonell Macks in high school before continuing his career in college at Kentucky. He went 17-9 for the Wildcats in his career and was selected in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers.

Cody‘s first full year in the Rangers organization was a very successful one as he earned the teams Nolan Ryan Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award.

Cody made 23 starts last year between two Rangers farm teams in single "A" ball, starting the season with the Hickory Crawdads and finishing with the Down East Wood Ducks. In those starts he win 9-6, with a 2.64 ERA and 136 strike outs in 126 innings pitched.

In his final 10 starts of the year, he went 6-0 with a 1.32 ERA with 76 strike outs in 61.1 innings.

Injuries forced him to miss most of the 2018 season and all of 2019.

Cody will wear jersey number 73 for the Rangers. Texas closes out a series in San Diego on Thursday, before heading to Seattle for a three games series with the Mariners starting on Friday.

