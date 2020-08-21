Menomonie Lions Club hosts “Stuff the Bus” event

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -An area county is working with local businesses to help students return to school with much needed supplies.

The Menomonie Lions Club has organized a 'stuff the bus' event.

The event is asking for donations of school and cleaning supplies for the Wisconsin Foster Closet, Stepping Stones, which is a food pantry and west cap which helps low income families and rural communities in west central Wisconsin communities.

Lions Club members say the pandemic may play a part in families not being able to buy school supplies.

Mary Bygd with the Lions Club says, "I just think there's always a need in our community but probably this year a little bit more in particular because people are trying to make ends meet and so we're hoping to help out a lot of families."

If you'd like to donate supplies there is a public drop off at the Dunn County Sheriff's Department, which is open from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

All supplies that are gathered will be distributed on Friday, Aug. 28.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.