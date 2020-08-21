Milk production up in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In spite of the hot, humid weather in July, milk production in Wisconsin and across the country went up for the month. In Wisconsin, production was up 1% from last year, reaching just over 2.6 billion pounds. That’s the first time in the past 8 months that Wisconsin production was more than for the same month a year ago. The main reason for the increase in total production was because the cows gave more milk—an average of 2,080 pounds per cow—up 30 pounds from last July. Nationally, production in the 24 top milk producing states reached 17.8 billion pounds-1 and a half percent more than last July. Production per cow across the country was up last month by 19 pounds to 2,016. California continues to produce the most milk with 3.4 billion pounds in July. Idaho now ranks third with New York 4th and Texas at number 5.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection has released the results of its 2020 dairy producer survey. The survey covered a wide range of topics including markets, off-farm employment, conservation practices, farm succession and retirement planning, labor needs and more. The results show that almost 90% of the farms are calling themselves conventional farms, about 25% said they will need additional labor within the next 2 years and 50% said at least part of their family income comes from off farm jobs. They also reported that on half of the farms involved in the survey, the primary decision maker was between 50 and 64 years old and 83% said they believe they will still be farming in the next 5 years. About 41% of the surveys mailed out were returned. You can view all the results on the DATCP website.

Monday is the deadline for farmers to apply for coronavirus relief money from the state Department of Revenue. State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials yesterday said applications for the second round of that funding has been steady, with between a third and half of the applicants having gross farm incomes of $10.000-$30,000. Governor Tony Evers earlier this year earmarked $50 million of federal coronavirus relief funding to go to the state’s farmers, with eligible farmers in this second round being those that have gross incomes of $10,000 to $5 million. Successful applicants will receive up to $3,500; applications must be made by Monday through the state Department of Revenue, via that agency’s Web site.

