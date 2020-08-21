No injuries after Eau Claire mobile home fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department reported no injuries after an Eau Claire mobile home caught fire.

Fire Chief Christian Bell says on Friday, the fire department responded to the 3000 block of Seymour Road for a structure fire.

Officials found a fire in a mobile home, but were able to contain it.

The fire is still under investigation.

The estimated damage is currently listed at $50,000.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.