Phase one of Simpson Field upgrades complete

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire is making strides on upgrading its athletic facilities right on campus.

Phase one of the Simpson Field upgrades is officially complete. Natural grass has been replaced with synthetic turf, there are field lights, scoreboards, and room for bleachers and a press box which is a part of phase two.

Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher says he's excited about the future of Simpson Field.

“This was the logical solution to use this key space on campus three blocks away from 4,000 kids that everyone on the campus can use. We will be able to play soccer games here, we will be able to play lacrosse games here, we won’t play football games here but we will practice here and track will now have a superior practice facility hopefully one day being able to host meets.”

Schumacher says that Simpson Field will also be used for intramural sports and educational purposes.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.