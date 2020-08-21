Advertisement

Preserving the Present: Save items while living through the pandemic

Local historical societies need your help right now to preserve our daily lives.
Local historical societies need your help right now to preserve our daily lives.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 21, 2020
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - There is no doubt we are living through a historic moment, one day kids will read about the coronaivirus pandemic in history books and museums will have COVID-19 displays. In order for that to happen, local historical societies need your help right now to preserve our daily lives.

It has become common place to see signs in store windows that say mask required or even to have several of your own re-usable masks at home. Those items might not seem important now, but they are crucial to telling to our local story to future generations.

From face masks, to hand written signs, the Dunn County Historical Society is collecting it all. “We are collecting these things, even though they are contemporary for the future and documenting in real time,” said Melissa Kneeland, Dunn County Historical Society Executive Director.

Kneeland is encouraging people to take the time now, to preserve for the future. “So often a lot of the ephemera, the things that get used and then thrown away are much harder to collect and find 50 years later or 100 years later,” Kneeland added.

The museum is asking for any objects, photographs or other memories to be documented. “Making sure that in the next 100 years, people have these objects from our experiences to help them understand not only us but their future experiences as well,” Kneeland said. It’s more than just the items; it’s the stories behind them. “Those personal stories are the most perfect stories to tell because a lot of times the very personal echoes the larger population in our county, state and even the country,” Kneeland said.

The stories coming into the museum are not just from the pandemic, people are spending time at home going through old items, including Tony Spagnoletti, who donated a lot of his dad’s old sheriff’s memorabilia. “I have great memories of those times and I just thought, this thing is collecting dust and people would probably love to see it,” Spagnoletti said.

His dad, Corky Spagnoletti was Dunn County Sheriff in the 1970s. His son donated more than just memories from law enforcement. Spagnoletti had a stomper instrument that he played in polka bands across northern Wisconsin. The personal items help to tell the whole story. “He was really passionate about them, he loved to play those,” Tony Spagnoletti said.

Whether it’s his personal stomper instrument or a mask that you made during the pandemic, you might consider donating it to your local historical society. “They are in great condition and we can preserve them for far into the future,” Kneeland said. Right now, it’s our job to preserve the present, before it becomes the past. “Keep collecting and telling your family stories because they are worth telling,” Kneeland added.

Contact Dunn County Historical Society in Menomonie.
Contact Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire.
Contact Chippewa Falls Historical Society.

