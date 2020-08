EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of the Eau Claire community held a rally to save the post office in Friday.

The event was from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting at the downtown post office and moving to the Eau Claire carrier annex.

Organizers say this event was a rally and not a protest but also adding that it is a critical time to support the USPS.

