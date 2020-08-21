Advertisement

Regis Catholic Schools reopening plan

Regis Catholic Schools reopening plan
Regis Catholic Schools reopening plan(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This fall, Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire is offering in-person instruction five days a week, as well as a virtual option for families who prefer to keep their children at home.

President of Regis Catholic Schools Kelly Mechelke says the school system is working closely with the Eau Claire-City County Health Department to follow recommended safety guidelines to have students in school five days a week.

She says dividers and plexiglass will be in place as needed, along with social distancing requirements, and mandatory masks.

Enrollment caps are in place to make sure health and safety requirements can be met.

"Each grade level caps are based on the size of the room. So they're not a normal cap, they're based on the size of the room that can fit students safely six feet apart. So they're all different depending on the size of the class," said Mechelke.

President Mechelke says Regis Catholic Schools is focused on doing what's best for the kids, and planning ahead if someone tests positive for covid-19.

"We have small enough numbers that we're able to open five days a week. I think everybody would like to be, but it's really hard when you have a large number of students. We have a number than can make that work. It'll be nice, but we do know at some time we may have to close for a periord or a longer period based on COVID and what happens with it."

Orientation for Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire is September 1, with the first full day of classes scheduled for September 2.

A decision on high-contact fall sports has not been made.

Regis is still in discussions with the Diocese of La Crosse, the health department, and area athletic directors.

A final decison is expected closer to September 1.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

