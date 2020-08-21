School’s in Session: Elk Mound Area School District Reopening Plan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -"We understand that are dealing with everyone's number one commodity and that's their children..."

With more than 1,000 students between three schools in the Elk Mound Area School District, Superintendent Eric Wright says his staff has had to make plenty of adjustments from the start of the pandemic in March.

"We made some adjustments, March, April and May from concentrating on academics all the time to just reaching out and making sure we had connections with kids and checking in with them and also their parents to make sure that they are okay, because this was a big change for everyone. Still today, we're adjusting and navigating as we learn more, the health and safety obviously plays into this most and we want to make sure that our students and staff and community are safe."

Wright says the statewide mask mandate was beneficial in putting together the district's reopening plan. He says the more safety measures in place, hopefully it can lead to longer in-person instruction.

"For our K-5 students we have five-day instruction as well as distance learning, which is essentially live from the classroom, so the student can be at home and observing the teacher teaching. And our 6-12 students, we offered one additional option and that's the Wisconsin virtual schools, still through the Elk Mound School District but it's a non-Elk Mound teacher teaching that course. We'll still have connections with the students, checking in on them, but we were looking for flexibility for parents."

Wright says the Elk Mound School District will continue to work with the Dunn County Health Department before making a final decision on fall sports, including football and volleyball.

“I can understand both sides. These kids, student-athletes have put in a ton of time, they want to be with their friends, they want to be out participating in different athletics, parents have put in a ton of time too and I’m respectful and cognizant of that. At the end of the day we’ll have to make a decision that’s based on the health and safety of our students and staff and coaches through this process too.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.