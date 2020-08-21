Advertisement

Stanley man charged with child sex crimes, warrant for his arrest

(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Stanley man has been charged in Clark County court with child sex crimes and there is currently a warrant for his arrest.

Court records show Michael Samplawski, 22, has been charged with two counts of first degree child sexual assault-intercourse with person under 16, child sexual exploitation, three counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, repeated sexual assault of same child and child enticement.

The criminal complaint says the victim told law enforcement of two different assaults that happened on June 8 and June 19, 2019.

Samplawski’s sister told investigators that she had learned about him seeing underage girls and said “Michael seems to have a thing for girls about 14 or 15-years of age”.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

School’s in Session: Elk Mound Area School District Reopening Plan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
"We understand that are dealing with everyone's number one commodity and that's their children..."

News

Local health experts on the difference between reinfected and reactivated COVID-19 cases

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Gundersen says the virus can linger for 90 days, but that studies show individuals are not infectious after ten days.

News

Menomonie Lions Club Organizes Stuff the Bus Event

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Menomonie Lions Club Organizes Stuff the Bus Event

News

School's in Session: Elk Mound Area School District Reopening Plan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
School's in Session: Elk Mound Area School District Reopening Plan

News

COVID-19 exposures reported at Eau Claire bars as college students return to town

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
In recent days, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department has reported more possible exposures to COVID-19, many of them at local bars.

Latest News

News

CVTC Opting to Mostly Virtual Semester

Updated: 37 minutes ago
CVTC Opting to Mostly Virtual Semester

News

CVTC, UWEC prepare for fall semester

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Thousands of college students will be starting classes soon at higher education campuses in the Chippewa Valley.

News

Man convicted in 2018 homicide sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Alowairdi
A homicide suspect has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Rusk County court.

News

Dunn County hosts free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Dunn County is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Monday, Aug. 24.

News

No injuries after Eau Claire mobile home fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Fire Department reported no injuries after an Eau Claire mobile home caught fire.