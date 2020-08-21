Two suspects in custody after 1 dead and shots fired in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects were arrested and taken into custody after officials responded to a report of shots fired on Aug. 20.

New Richmond Police Department says when they arrived to the 600 block of West 8th Street, they found 53-year-old Richard Rose with a gunshot wound. Rose later died due to his injuries.

Officials say the names of the suspects will not yet be released.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the New Richmond Police Department at 715-246-6667 during business hours or the St. Croix County Communication Center at 715-246-6131 at any yime.

