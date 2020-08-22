Advertisement

Black UW students want school to remove 70-ton boulder

The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed.
The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison want the school to remove a 70-ton boulder from campus because its nickname is a racial slur. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the rock has sat on campus since 1925. It’s officially known as Chamberlain Rock after Thomas Crowder Chamberlain, a 19th-century geologist and university president. But at the time of its discovery some referred to the boulder colloquially as a racial slur that was commonly used at the time to describe any large dark rock. Black students at UW-Madison also have called for the removal of the campus’ Abraham Lincoln statue.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW student spends 600 hours crafting Rodgers documentary

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student says he spent 600 hours during the coronavirus pandemic creating a documentary on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

National

Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyers fees.

News

House debates postal changes, funds in rare Saturday session

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

Wisconsin’s cumulative COVID-19 cases top 70,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing an update on COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Saturday.

Latest News

National

AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.

News

2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Police in Portland arrest 9 in clash near precinct station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

News

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

National

Reinforcements arriving to help in deadly California fires

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 560 wildfires are burning throughout the state but the most damaging are three clusters of blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area and the wine country.

News

Kyle Cody makes his debut with the Texas Rangers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Cody struck out all three batters he faced in 8th inning against the Seattle Mariners.