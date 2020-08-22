Advertisement

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Chippewa County has decided to participate in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Friday, August 21 through Labor Day (September 7, 2020).

“About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash,” Sheriff James Kowalczyk said. “This is not about stopping or arresting motorists. This is about saving lives and preventing needless tragedies by encouraging drivers to be safe and responsible.”

Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths (about one-quarter of all traffic fatalities). While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, a growing problem involves drug-impaired drivers - people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications.

“Drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs risk the safety of everyone along our roadways,” Sheriff Kowalczyk said. “During the Drive Sober campaign and throughout the year, our goal is to help ensure all travelers reach their destinations safely.”

