Jackson County squad car hit, car a “total loss”

Squad Car Hit
Squad Car Hit(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- A Jackson County squad car was struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon by a driver that didn’t stop at a stop sign.

A Jackson County Deputy was driving the squad car on CTY K when he was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling west on Old HWY 54. The squad car was not in emergency mode. The squad car went into the ditch and all of the airbags went off. The Deputy was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The squad car is a total loss, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

