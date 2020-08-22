Advertisement

Kuhl earns first win in 2 years as Pirates top Brewers 7-2

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Chad Kuhl allowed one run in five innings to pick up his first win in more than two years as the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled by the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2.

Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018.

Christian Yelich hit his seventh home run of the season late in the game.

Kuhl, who missed the second half of 2018 and all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, walked three and struck out just one as the Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak.

