Kyle Cody makes his debut with the Texas Rangers

SEATTLE, Wash. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls McDonell Alum Kyle Cody made his Major League Baseball debut for the Texas Rangers Friday night, and did so in impressive fashion. Cody struck out all three batters he faced in 8th inning against the Seattle Mariners.

Here is the debut performance for @McDonellball alum @kylecody10 as he strikes out three in his debut for the Texas Rangers! #SS13 @McDonell_HS pic.twitter.com/WbLwHqVTfM — Justus Cleveland (@JustusCleveland) August 22, 2020

Cody needed just 13 pitches to strike out the side in his debut performance.

Cody had a standout career pitching for the McDonell Macks in high school before continuing his career in college at Kentucky. He went 17-9 for the Wildcats in his career and was selected in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers.

"It's been a long time coming and it's honestly a dream come true." Kyle Cody meets with the media following his three strikeout performance in his MLB debut.#TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/UNtFcdRecf — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) August 22, 2020

Cody’s first full year in the Rangers organization was a very successful one as he earned the teams Nolan Ryan Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award. He made 23 starts between two Rangers farm teams in single “A” ball, starting the season with the Hickory Crawdads and finishing with the Down East Wood Ducks. In those starts he win 9-6, with a 2.64 ERA and 136 strike outs in 126 innings pitched.

In his final 10 starts of the year, he went 6-0 with a 1.32 ERA with 76 strike outs in 61.1 innings.

“Tommy John” surgery forced him to miss most of the 2018 season and all of 2019. He had been working out at the Rangers alternate training site before getting called-up on Thursday.

Cody is the third central and western Wisconsin player to make his MLB debut in 2020, with River Falls native JP Feyereisen playing with the Milwaukee Brewers and Marshfield’s Daulton Varsho with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

