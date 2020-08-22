Advertisement

UW student spends 600 hours crafting Rodgers documentary

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) -- A University of Wisconsin-Madison student says he spent 600 hours during the coronavirus pandemic creating a documentary on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that UW-Madison student video editor Ethan Bacon returned to his family home in Suamico in March after the university closed and decided to fill his idle hours by making a documentary on Rodgers. The result is a seven-part series entitled “Twelve.” The first part is set to debut Saturday on Bacon’s You Tube channel. Most segments are 15 minutes long.

