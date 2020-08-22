Wisconsin’s cumulative COVID-19 cases top 70,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing an update on COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Saturday.

950 people tested positive between Friday and Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 70,009. 40 additional people have been hospitalized, meaning 5,545 have been hospitalized from COVID-19. 13 new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,081.

87% of cases have recovered, for a total of 60,993. The DHS wants to remind people to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and cover your face when coughing or sneezing.

Eau Claire County has had 706 cases, and 6 deaths as of Saturday.

La Crosse County has had 1,030 cases, and 1 death.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.