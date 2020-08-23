Advertisement

19-year-old woman shot, killed on Milwaukee’s north side

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side. The Journal Sentinel reports the shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North 27th St., between West Burleigh Street and West Auer Avenue, in the Franklin Heights neighborhood. Police said the woman died at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Police said no suspects have been arrested.

