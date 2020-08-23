A Chippewa Falls church gives away school supplies to the community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Although kids are getting ready to go back to school one way or another, record numbers of families are still struggling to make ends meet financially.

Another drive-thru event is being held in the Chippewa Valley, this time at Valley Vineyard Church. Cars are lined up blocks away to receive some back to school items.

“It’s an absolutely amazing experience, this church is incredible for what they’re providing to all the kids here,” said Crystal Nedland of Chippewa Falls, who was one of hundreds who were able to drive up, tell volunteers what they needed and items were placed right into their car. The line stretched ten blocks away!

Senior pastor of the church Michael Houle says Valley Vineyard does this event every year, but this drive-thru method was a first.

“It’s a little unique, but we have been so blessed”.

Houle says there were certainly obstacles they had to overcome, but they knew their neighbors were in need.

Like any good community does, many volunteered to help achieve this unconventional giveaway. Houle told WEAU,

"Chi High tennis team came and socially distanced outside and packed all 850 backpacks on Thursday morning".

Houle says that people's appreciation, was clear.

“It’s been a lot of surprise, a lot of grateful surprise. They’re shocked that were still doing it a lot of things have shut down this year for good reason and they’re just thrilled and grateful were still doing it”.

The church also used this event to spread the word about their food pantry which is held twice a week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.