Antetokounmpo leads efficient Bucks to 121-107 rout of Magic

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fouls Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) while reaching for a loose ball during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
By AP
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 121-107 victory over the Orlando Magic in the third game of their Eastern Conference first-round series Saturday.

Antetokounmpo went 12 of 14 as the Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Milwaukee’s triumph gave the Bucks a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. The game included a second-quarter scuffle between Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams that led to the ejection of both players.

