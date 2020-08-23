Advertisement

Deputy believed to be first officer in state to die from virus

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office who is believed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty has died. Sheriff David Mahoney said in a statement that Richard “Rick” Treadwell is believed to be Wisconsin’s first law enforcement officer to die from the virus after contracting it while on duty. Treadwell had been with the department since 1995 and worked as a recruiter and instructor. The statement did not provide specifics but said “all evidence” indicates Treadwell contracted the virus while on duty. His body was escorted from a hospital Saturday by a law enforcement procession.

