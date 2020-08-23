Move-in week begins at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the start of the fall semester less than two weeks away, UW-Eau Claire students are beginning to make their way back to campus.

To keep everyone safe, moving in to dorms will be a bit different this year. Wednesday is the official move in day for UW-Eau Claire students, but this year to limit traffic going in and out of buildings, the university is giving people a chance to move in larger items in smaller groups. It’s a major milestone, moving into the dorms for freshman year of college.

“We got most of our stuff set up, we’ve got a few things to move in next week, otherwise we got everything got everything else set up and dropped off,” says freshman Josh Frye. “Which is pretty awesome to see, start to see the room come together.”

“I didn’t expect to be wearing masks and all this but at least we get to be here,” says freshman Marthe Hunke.

Starting college is a unique experience, this semester class sizes are reduced, students are required to wear masks in class and hand sanitation stations have been set up on campus. Even with the changes, students say they are just happy to be back on campus.

“The limited class size will be good and it will also be nice to just be back in the classroom,” says junior Claire Gerner. “It’s better to be in person and limited classes than not in person at all. I think we learn a lot by being in class, so I’m excited to be back in the classroom.”

“I think so many things are uncertain yet. I haven’t heard what classes are doing what yet,” says junior Adrianna Mohr. “I’m expecting the university will do whatever they need to do to keep us as safe as possible, but still give us a good learning experience.”

Saturday's drop-off option is another part of the universities new COVID-19 protocols. While some universities around the county have already shut down after a rocky start to the fall semester, students at UWEC say they are hoping to finish the semester on campus.

“I’m hoping for the best. I think the safety that they have here, they really planned it out so I think we will be able to stay,” Hunke says.

“The chancellor is very giving, especially since we get to come to class and come to campus in person,” says Sarah Klatt. “I’m hoping we get to stay for the whole semester.”

“I know it is tempting to get together with a group of friends and party or go out to the bars, but it is important to look out for the high risk student on campus,” says junior Holly Essert.

While most students and parents WEAU spoke with say they are optimistic about the fall, one parent said she encouraged her daughter to pack light in case the semester is canceled again. University officials say they are planning on keeping students on campus for the full term which starts on September 2nd.

