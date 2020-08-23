Offense breaks out as Pirates rip Brewers 12-5
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece as the Pittsburgh Pirates slammed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5.
Struggling outfielder Gregory Polanco added a home run and a double for his first two-hit game in 15 months. Colin Moran doubled three times for Pittsburgh. Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the seventh as the Pirates batted around against Milwaukee’s suddenly vulnerable bullpen.
Pittsburgh’s nine extra-base hits were a season high and its run total matched the most surrendered by the Brewers this year.
