One person dies after motorcycle crash in Monroe County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County on Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, crews responded to the crash around 2:56 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 27 near Marigold Avenue.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a 2001 Harley Davidson in the ditch. According to the report, the driver and passenger had been thrown from the motorcycle and both were flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified that the passenger had died from the injuries.

Highway 27 was closed for approximately 1 ½ hours while the crash investigation was completed.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family.

