‘Save Our Children’ rally is held in Eau Claire

save our children rally
save our children rally(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fierce Freedom is a nonprofit that works to educate and equip individuals, organizations and communities to abolish human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is something that’s been going on and it’s the fastest growing criminal enterprise on the planet, this we know to be true,” said Cat Jacoby. Jacoby who works with Fierce Freedom says she’s thankful to see the issue getting more attention.

Like a rally hosted by Chippewa Valley Against Child Trafficking, an event organized by Jocelyne and Erica who asked that their last names not be used. A few dozen people gathered at Phoenix Park in downtown Eau Claire for the rally.

“I am sick of people not talking about it; It’s a terrible thing to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about it either but it’s really important”, said Erica.

Jacoby warns about the dangers of misinformation as the effort known as #SaveOurChildren children grows.

“We just want to make sure people have the right information in their hands. We don’t want there to be fear that is just spread around or for people to get themselves into a panic or to forget about other important issues that are out there. If you’re going to be fighting human trafficking we want to make sure you have the correct information and that you’re fighting it in the right way.”

One piece of information she wants people in Eau Claire to know, “According to the Center of Missing and Exploited Youth is that going off of Eau Claire County, every four years one person would be attempted to be abducted.”

Jacoby shares this to help guide advocates on the best ways to keep their children safe and avoid grooming.

“As kids are going online on their devices they’re looking for love, they’re looking for connection and so you as a parent or you as a guardian is you are investing that love, talking to your kids early and often and knowing if there’s changes going on. That’s a really great way you an combat human trafficking in your own sphere of influence”

