Two dead in Wood County Crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, two people are dead after a crash in Wood County involving three vehicles.

The crash happened at around 7pm Saturday, where a northbound vehicle believed to have been traveling at a fast speed crossed the centerline and collided with two southbound vehicles. The incident happened around 6100 County Highway Z in the Village of Port Edwards.

The driver of the northbound vehicle along with the driver from one of the southbound vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were treated for their injuries and released.

The crash is still under investigation, and names will be released later on Sunday.

