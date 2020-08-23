Two injured in Trempealeau County Crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hospitalized after a driver lost control and crashed in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, crews reponded to the single car crash around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The report says the car was headed north on County Road CC in the Town of Ettrick when the driver lost control, the vehicle entered the center line and went into the ditch. From there, authorities say the vehicle went airborne and rolled into a cornfield.

According to the report, the front seat passenger was thrown from the car and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle after being partially thrown out the front windshield.

Both people who have not yet been identified were flown to the hospital. The status of their injuries has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

