Wisconsin reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing an update on where Wisconsin stands with COVID-19.

According to the DHS, 453 people have tested positive before Sunday’s update, bringing the cumulative total to 70,462 cases. 13 people have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours, meaning 5,558 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

There are no new deaths to report on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 1,081. 87.6% of all cases have recovered, a total of 61,720.

Eau Claire County has a daily increase of 16 cases, bringing that total to 722 positive cases, and 6 deaths.

La Crosse County’s increase is 8 cases, for a total of 1,038 cases and 1 death.

