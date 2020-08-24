2 New Richmond men charged with reckless homicide

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - Two New Richmond men have been charged with reckless homicide among other charges in St. Croix County after shots fired.

Court records show Sovereignty Sovereign, 28, has been charged with first degree reckless homicide- use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Joshua Cameron, 36, has been charged with first degree reckless homicide- use of a dangerous weapon, endanger safety/ reckless use of a firearm, two counts of throw/ discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and carry concealed weapon.

The criminal complaint says on Aug. 20, the New Richmond Police Department was advised of a possible shooting on West 8th Avenue, saying multiple calls were made about a shooting a suspect leaving the scene in a white van with no license plates.

When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to an east unit in a quadplex. Inside, a man was bleeding on the floor on the living room with an gunshot wound to the upper thigh area.

A $100,000 cash bond has been set for Cameron.

Court documents noted Sovereign did not clarify if he would be signing his bond or not. His cash bond was set at $200,000.

