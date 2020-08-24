Advertisement

Area prep athletes march to protest the postponement of fall sports

Area prep athletes marched from Carson Park to the Eau Claire County Government Center in protest of the postponement.
Area prep athletes marched from Carson Park to the Eau Claire County Government Center in protest of the postponement.
By Jonathan Fortier
Aug. 24, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local prep athletes are making their voices heard after the Eau Claire Area School District postponed fall sports to the spring.

Earlier Monday, hundreds of athletes, coaches and their families marched from Carson Park to the Eau Claire County Government Center in protest of the postponement.

Many held signs, which said "let us play" and "we worked for this".

Athletes from other districts were at the event as well to show solidarity with their fellow athletes.

Jacob Zacharias, a senior on the Mondovi football team, says, "We feel like Regis as well as other schools in the area have worked just as hard as us their whole lives and they deserve a season. We get one, and we love that but we feel like they deserve it too."

Parents say it is impossible to play fall sports without violating the Eau Claire County Health Order,

one parent is even threatening a lawsuit if the order is not changed.

