EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County is reporting a total of 304 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the county, which is an increase of 11 since Friday, 8/21/2020.

There was a total of 209 negative tests over the weekend bringing the total to 11,610 negative cases.

There have been no deaths in Chippewa County.

