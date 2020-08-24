EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I wish to give a Sunshine Award to the Clark County Public Health Department. As a member of a school board and county board, I want to thank the Clark County Public Health Department for the outstanding job they have been doing during the pandemic. They have provided guidance in keeping our students and staff as safe as possible as well as employees and visitors at the county facilities. They have gone above and beyond in performing their duties. They are working long hours and are on call on the weekends. Again, I thank them for their service.

Jerome Krempasky

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.