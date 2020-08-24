Cruz’s late homer helps Twins beat Royals 5-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-4.

Cruz hit a solo shot an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth inning for a two-run lead, helping the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season. Max Wisler opened with two scoreless innings for Minnesota and Tyler Clippard got the win with a perfect eighth. Rogers allowed an RBI single to Maikel Franco in the ninth but retired Alex Gordon to complete his sixth save.

