Advertisement

Cruz’s late homer helps Twins beat Royals 5-4

Minnesota Twins outfielders Eddie Rosario, left, Max Kepler, lower right, and Jake Cave celebrate the Twins' 7-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Twins outfielders Eddie Rosario, left, Max Kepler, lower right, and Jake Cave celebrate the Twins' 7-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By AP
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-4.

Cruz hit a solo shot an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth inning for a two-run lead, helping the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season. Max Wisler opened with two scoreless innings for Minnesota and Tyler Clippard got the win with a perfect eighth. Rogers allowed an RBI single to Maikel Franco in the ninth but retired Alex Gordon to complete his sixth save.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

NBA fines Magic’s Ennis, Bucks’ Williams $15,000 for fight

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By AP
Orlando Magic forward James Ennis and Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams have been fined $15,000 each for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series.

Sportscene

Polanco’s home run lifts Pirates to sweep of Brewers

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By AP
Slumping Gregory Polanco’s bat showed signs of life for a second straight day as his two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and a three-game series sweep.

Sportscene

Offense breaks out as Pirates rip Brewers 12-5

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece as the Pittsburgh Pirates slammed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5.

Sportscene

Antetokounmpo leads efficient Bucks to 121-107 rout of Magic

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
|
By AP
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 121-107 victory over the Orlando Magic in the third game of their Eastern Conference first-round series Saturday.

Latest News

News

Kyle Cody makes his debut with the Texas Rangers

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Cody struck out all three batters he faced in 8th inning against the Seattle Mariners.

Sportscene

Kuhl earns first win in 2 years as Pirates top Brewers 7-2

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018.

News

Phase one of Simpson Field upgrades complete

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Phase one of the Simpson Field upgrades is officially complete. Natural grass has been replaced with synthetic turf, there are field lights, scoreboards, and room for bleachers and a press box which is a part of phase two.

Sportscene

Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks rode a fast start to beat the Orlando Magic 111-96 on Thursday and tie their Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

Sportscene

Berrios, Twins take series from Brewers with 7-1 win

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jose Berrios pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1.

Sportscene

McDonell Alum Kyle Cody gets called up to the Texas Rangers

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Kyle Cody has received the call to the “big leagues”, as the Texas Rangers recalled the pitcher from their alternative training site on Thursday.