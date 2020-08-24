Demand for U.S. cattle is strong, for now

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The demand for U.S. fed cattle is strong, but a state livestock and meat specialist said this will be a telling week. Jeff Swenson of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said this is the last week of cattle-buying to fill Labor Day holiday orders. Orders from retailers have indicated grocery stores will feature beef in September, and that should help with demand and possibly keep prices paid to farmers from going lower. Swenson said consumers have proven they want beef, whether it’s eaten at home or at restaurants. Recent beef exports have been disappointing, he added, with the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report showing 20,500 metric tons of U.S. beef sold last month to foreign buyers.

The ballots are in and will be counted later today to create the potential for one of Wisconsin’s largest farmers’ cooperatives. Countryside Cooperative, based in Durand, and Cottage Grove-based Landmark Services Cooperative have been considering a merger, and the votes of Countryside members are being counted today. Landmark’s membership isn’t taking a vote – instead, that cooperative’s board will vote on whether to complete the merger.

Pork exports have been on a good pace. Exports for the first half of 2020 were 24 percent higher than last year’s record sales. June was the first month this year that exports were below 2019 levels. Twenty-four percent of the country’s pork production was exported. Overall during the first six months of the year, 31.5 percent of all pork produced was sold for export. January through June export value per head harvested was $63.61. Exports were higher to China/Hong Kong, the Caribbean, Honduras, Taiwan, Albania and Ukraine, according to the US Meat Export Federation. The low price and the weakening dollar is making US raised pork attractive on the global market. While moving pork oversees helps with the large supply, it hasn’t helped pork producers be profitable. The latest data shows farrow to finish operators losing $36 per head.

Today is the deadline for Wisconsin farmers to apply for coronavirus relief funding through the state Department of Revenue. Applications can be made by calling the Department of Revenue in Madison or by visiting the agency’s Web site, revenue.wi.gov.

