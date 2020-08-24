EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dill Pickle Potato Salad

Recipe Courtesy of Life’s Ambrosia

Ingredients

6 medium Russet potatoes*

2 Tbsp dill pickle brine

2 Tbsp dill pickle relish

1/2 cup Dill pickles chopped

2 hard boiled eggs chopped

1/2 cup greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp Dried dill or 1 Tbsp fresh

1/4 tsp granulated garlic

salt & pepper to taste

fresh dill for garnish

Instructions

Boil potatoes in a large pot of water until fork tender. 5-7 minutes. Drain.

Transfer warm potatoes to a bowl. Add in pickle brine, chopped pickles and relish. Use a potato masher to mash slightly. There should be some creamed potatoes and some chunks of potatoes.

Add in eggs.

In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, granulated garlic, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over potatoes and mix until well combined. Cover and let chill for at least one hour. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with fresh dill and more chopped pickles if desired.

