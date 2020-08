EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I nominate my doctor, Mark Gideonsen, for the Sunshine Award because he goes above and beyond the job and has helped me through countless health issues. Even when I wasn’t keeping up on my health like I should, I would still get calls from him checking on me. He is amazing.

Lacey Halvorson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.