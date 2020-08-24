Eau Claire man with knife killed in officer-involved shooting

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who was holding a knife “in an aggressive manner” was killed in an officer- involved shooting in St. Croix Falls.

St. Croix Falls Police say a 9-1-1 caller told officials she needed help as her boyfriend has a knife at the Dalles House Motel on Aug. 8. The boyfriend was later identified as Terry Treleven, 45.

Treleven opened the door for officers and he was holding a knife. Police say he was ordered several times to drop the knife, but he refused.

Police say Officer Mariakis fired his handgun.

Treleven died at the scene.

Officers found a female victim in the motel room who had several stab wounds to her neck, chest and hands. She was taken to a St. Paul hospital and is continuing to recover.

